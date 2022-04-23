After RRR success, SS Rajamouli gifts himself luxury SUV car worth Rs 44 lakh | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VOLVOCARSIN SS Rajamouli buys compact SUV car worth Rs 44 lakh

Highlights RRR has earned close to Rs 270 crore for the Hindi version

The film director recently brought home a luxury compact SUV

Rajamouli will reportedly collaborate with Superstar Mahesh Babu next

Director SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his latest film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The movie has been a commercial hit worldwide, with the Hindi version alone raking close to Rs 270 crore in five weeks. RRR is still running in cinema halls and Rajamouli recently brought home a Volvo compact SUV car.

Read: KGF, Baahubali, Dhoom: Sequels that earned more at box office than their predecessors

The filmmaker now owns a Volvo XC40 SUV, which costs Rs 44 lakh. As the car was delivered to his doorstep, the company shared an image of the director posing with his lavish vehicle. The car is red in colour and looks classy.

Read: KGF Chapter 2's Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note; calls Yash's film 'special than others'

It comes equipped with some great features. It has a 14-speaker 600-watt Harmon Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and more. Additionally, it has a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine giving out 187 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque working in combination with an 8-speed Geartronic transmission connected with the motor.

The car's other features are seven airbags, distance alert, and rear and front park assist. It also has a radar-based city safety and driver-assist systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane mitigation, driver alerts, run-off road prevention, and roll stability control, which can work at speeds up to 50 kmph, as per a Zee News report.

It is interesting to note that the Volvo car is competing with BMW X1 and Audi Q3 in this car type.