KGF Chapter 2's Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note; calls Prashanth Neel's film 'special than others'

Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has taken the box office by storm. It has been successfully smashing several records ever since its release last week. Apart from Prashant Neel's dynamic direction, captivating screenplay and Yash's powerful acting, fans have loved Sanjay Dutt's antagonist avatar as Adheera in the film. His massive transformation into a deadly villain has been garnering immense love from the audience. On Saturday (April 23), the actor took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on the success of the film. He wrote, "There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, | could have fun with it."

"This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.- Sanjay Dutt," he added.

Fans were quick to send best wishes to the actor and shower him with their love in the comments sections. Actor Varun Dhawan also dropped red heart emoticons in the comments.

KGF Chapter 2 marks Sanjay Dutt's first film after battling cancer. Talking about his post-recovery journey and return to the KGF Chapter 2 shoot Sanjay had said, "I started getting back into my training schedule as soon as doctors and my body could allow it. I have been leading a fairly disciplined life since my recovery. So while the journey has been challenging I have loved every part of it. As I said earlier I have been blessed that I had Maanayata and the kids by my side constantly, cheering me on."

He added, "Other than my wife being my biggest strength and my kids' motivation, team KGF was very supportive and accommodating. Prashant’s concern was my health and comfort.... mine was Adheera!"

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Ghudchadhi to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior.