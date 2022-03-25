RRR Twitter Reactions: Ram Charan's 'God-level' acting, chemistry with Jr NTR weave magic in Rajamouli film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE RRR movie with Ram Charan and Jr NTR has released on March 25

RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt has been released in cinema halls on March 25. One of Indian cinema's finest, director SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame is back on the director's chair after five long years, and going by the hype ahead of its release, it is safe to say that RRR is something every cinema lover has been eagerly waiting for. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The two actors have worked separately with Rajamouli before and their collaborations have been successful. But Telugu film industry's biggest names joining hands has put the spotlight entirely on RRR.

RRR is a period epic that promises to be a cinematic experience like never before. It boasts of a lavish production scale and looks like a visual treat. The story blends themes of friendship and revolution and the story is set in the pre-Independence era. Both the lead stars and Rajamouli have gone all out promoting RRR ahead of release making sure the momentum is on a high. They have been talking in the media about the filming process and extensively trying to reach out to the fans.

Meanwhile, as the film was released, many were able to catch the early morning shows. Going by the first reviews on Twitter, it seems like the efforts of the cast and crew have paid off, and how! Fans said that Rajamouli's RRR is a masterpiece and measures up to his last release, the blockbuster Baahubali. Viewers are also lavishing praise on Ram Charan's fiery performance and his chemistry with Jr NTR. Separately, Jr NTR's performance and his transformation on-screen are also catching the eyes. Multiple hashtags of RRR are also viral on social media and fans are celebrating RRR day in their own way.

"One word - MASTERPIECE. One of the best movies ever made in Tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie (sic)," wrote one social media user.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Words r not enough to describe the this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions.I have never had a such a good experience watching any movie (sic)."

There seems to be unanimous praise for the trio of Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. The movie blends the themes of friendship and revolution, wrapped in intensity and raw emotion.