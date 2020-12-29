RRR actor Ram Charan tests COVID19 positive, fans trend 'get well soon anna'

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMCHARAN1 RRR actor Ram Charan tests COVID19 positive

Telugu actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter on Tuesday to share that he has tested positive for COVID19. The actor had recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. He had also shared adorable pictures with his love done, celebrating Christmas. In his tweet, Ram Charan stated that he is asymptomatic and hopes to recover soon.

Ram Charan tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger." He added, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Soon after Ram Charan revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID19, his fans flooded the social media w8ith 'get well soon' wishes. Many fans took to Twitter to wish for the actor's speedy recovery. One fans wrote, "Get well soon! @AlwaysRamCharan Brother !! Wishing you a quick recovery and good luck to #TeamRRR." Another tweeted, "Heart breaking Bangaram ..Have a speedy recovery!!"

Wishing You An Speed Recovery Sir❤️🙏



Be Strong 😓#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/3CaEIKFCkh — Varshini Sounderajan (@AnchorVarshinii) December 29, 2020

Get well soon! @AlwaysRamCharan Brother !!

Wishing you a quick recovery and good luck to #TeamRRR#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/mUV0FtYot2 — Mahesh Babu (@UrstruyMaheshq) December 29, 2020

Get well soon anna@AlwaysRamCharan gariki covid19 positive vachindata... But no symptoms... 1week lopu happy news vintam #RamCharan anna nundi https://t.co/Px42BQjcv0 — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI (@KChiruTweetsFan) December 29, 2020

Mega Power Star Ram Charan tested positive for #Covid19. Wish you a speedy recovery anna. #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/EqeC4WN2CB — MOLP Creations (@MyViews41937246) December 29, 2020

All prayers for your speed recovery, get well soon Anna😟



We all fans pray for your furious Comeback as fire🔥 and join hands with water 🌊(@tarak9999 ) on sets of @RRRMovie #RamCharan #RRR https://t.co/Wcl650f2qN — Manikanta (@Manik_212_) December 29, 2020

#RamCharan Tested Covid Positive.



Get well soon Bro. Have a Speedy Recovery @AlwaysRamCharan — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) December 29, 2020

In the beginning of this month, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were spotted shooting for RR in and around Mahabaleshwar. "It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)," read a tweet posted on the Twitter account of the film.

It's time to hustle!

A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)#RRRMovie #RRRDiaries pic.twitter.com/XkOQ3NW0db — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2020

The lavish period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.