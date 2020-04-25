Image Source : TWITTER Ravi Vallathol, noted Malayalam film and theater actor dies: Mukesh pays last tribute

Popular Malayalam film and theater actor Ravi Vallathol breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, according to reports in Manorama News. The actor, who is also known for his career in television, was under treatment for Alzheimer's disease. He was 67. He is survived by wife Geethalakshmi. The couple has been running an organisation for mentally challenged named Thanal.

The Mollywood industry is in a state of shock following Ravi Vallathol's death. Actor Mukesh paid his last tribute to the Swathi Thirunal actor and said that his loss is irreplaceable and he was one of the most humble persons that he had ever met in his life.

“I have never seen him getting angry and havn't heard anything bad about him. He always maintained a very disciplined life. Unlike many of us actors, he never believed in competing with others and never worked to attain a stardom. Rather, whatever work was given to him, you would take it up whole heartedly and do it with utmost dedication,” Mukesh was quoted as saying to Manorana News.

Ravi Vallathol acted in around 50 films and several television serials in a career that lasted over three decades. He made his film debut in Swathi Thirunal, directed by the late Lenin Rajendran in 1987.

