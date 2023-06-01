Rajinikanth’s Jailer filming wrapped up; team celebrates with cake cutting on set

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth wraps up Jailer shooting.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action thriller has been wrapped up and the photos from the last day of the shoot followed by a celebration with the entire crew have been shared by the production company. Several photos from the celebration are shared on Instagram. In a picture, Rajinikanth is seen cutting a cake to mark this special day. Sharing the photos, Sun Pictures wrote, "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom. #JailerFromAug10." As soon as the news was shared, fans showed their excitement for the film in the comments section.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Priyanka Mohan, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan, and they will be seen in significant roles. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen in a cameo role along with Jaffer Sadiq. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, a teaser of the film was released earlier which featured Rajinikanth in a character named Muthuvel Pandian. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is all set to release in theatres on August 10 this year.

Apart from Jailer, Rajinikanth is also working on Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will play the role of Moideen bhai in it. Kapil Dev too is a part of the film in a small role which will see him share screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time... Rajinikanth is also set to feature in Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel's untitled next. Meanwhile, reports of Rajinikanth considering retirement after he shoots his 171st film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, have also been doing the rounds. However, nothing stands confirmed right now.

He was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu, and Keerthy Suresh.

