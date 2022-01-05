Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam postponed due to COVID-19 surge

Highlights Recently, director Radha Krishna Kumar expressed his feelings regarding the COVID pandemic

Previously, Jersey, RRR and Prithviraj have been delayed due to COVID surge

Other films of Prabhas that are in the pipeline are Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit

The release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer romantic drama Radhe Shyam has been pushed indefinitely, days before its scheduled arrival on January 14, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, the makers announced on Wednesday. There were reports that the release of the multilingual film would be postponed in the wake of the pandemic. Recently, director Radha Krishna Kumar also took to Twitter to express his feelings regarding the existing pandemic situation, as he wrote, "Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam."

Now the cloud of uncertainity over Radhe Shyam release has cleared and the anticipated movie has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the lingering threat of Omicron variant.

The official social media page of UV Creations, which has backed Radhe Shyam, made the announcement of the film's postponement. "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure our love will help us ride over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon," the note read. The production house also thanked the fans for their "unconditional support".

Previously, Jersey was scheduled to be released on December 31 while RRR, featuring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR, was gearing up for a grand showcase on January 7. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj was scheduled to release on January 21. However, due to resurgence of COVID and reporting of cases in huge numbers, RRR, Prithviraj and Jersey have postponed release to another time.

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde. Other films of Prabhas that are in the pipeline are Salaar, Adipurush and Project K. His another film, titled Spirit, from Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is also in his slate of highly anticipated films.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar's Valimai, which is also set for release on January 14 on the occasion of Pongal, may also be delayed due to fresh curbs in Tamil Nadu.

(With PTI inputs)