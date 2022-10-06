Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 is unstoppable, see day-wise earnings

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 is unstoppable, see day-wise earnings

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1 much to the delight of filmmakers received a thunderous welcome from audiences. The film seems to have struck a chord with audiences of all age groups.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 7:33 IST
Ponniyin Selvan's trailer
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ponniyin Selvan's still

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 has proved to be a crowd puller. The film continues to bring the audience to the theaters and excel at the ticket window. The Tamil film is earning moolah not only in the Southern circuit but in the Hindi belt too. Cinegoers are loving Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala's performances in the fil. Check out day wise collection of the film here:

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Report

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' much to the delight of filmmakers received a thunderous welcome from audiences. The film seems to have struck a chord with audiences of all age groups. 

"The all India collections of the film were around 31.25 crore nett on day one and second day is 29 crore nett and Sunday was 32.25 crore nett for a three day weekend total of 92.50 crore nett. Monday collected 17.75 crore nett and Tuesday was 19.25 crore nett for a total of  129.50 crore nett," Box Office India reported.

The collections Ponniyan Selvan Part1 in Hindi are as follows:

Friday - 1,85,00,000 approx
Saturday - 2,50,00,000 approx
Sunday - 3,25,00,000 approx
Monday - 1,40,00,000 approx
Tuesday - 1,60,00,000 approx
TOTAL - 9,20,00,000 approx

The collections in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
Friday - 18,50,00,000
Saturday - 16,00,00,000
Sunday - 18,00,00,000
Monday - 12,50,00,000
Tuesday - 14,00,00,000
TOTAL - 79,00,00,000

The collections in rest of South and the regional versions in Hindi circuits are as follows:
Friday - 11,00,00,000 apprx
Saturday - 10,50,00,000 apprx
Sunday - 11,00,00,000 apprx
Monday - 3,75,00,000 apprx
Tuesday - 3,75,00,000 apprx
TOTAL - 31,00,00,000 apprx

Related Stories
Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 2: PS 1 phenomenal in South, Hindi version decent too

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 2: PS 1 phenomenal in South, Hindi version decent too

Women of Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya, Trisha, Sobhita scrutinize their characters in PS 1

Women of Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya, Trisha, Sobhita scrutinize their characters in PS 1

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 3: PS 1 grows huge, will it become biggest south film?

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 3: PS 1 grows huge, will it become biggest south film?

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1 grows by the day, Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 200 crore

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1 grows by the day, Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 200 crore

AR Rahman's quirky reply to Amul topical on 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam goes viral

AR Rahman's quirky reply to Amul topical on 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam goes viral

Nagarjuna Reviews Ponniyin Selvan I, says 'Mani Ratnam proved what a master craftsman he always was'

Nagarjuna Reviews Ponniyin Selvan I, says 'Mani Ratnam proved what a master craftsman he always was'

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Tamil historical shatters biz record

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Tamil historical shatters biz record

About Ponniyin Selvan

'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of which released on Friday, is a story based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News