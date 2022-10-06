Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 is unstoppable, see day-wise earnings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ponniyin Selvan's still

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 has proved to be a crowd puller. The film continues to bring the audience to the theaters and excel at the ticket window. The Tamil film is earning moolah not only in the Southern circuit but in the Hindi belt too. Cinegoers are loving Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala's performances in the fil. Check out day wise collection of the film here:

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Report

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' much to the delight of filmmakers received a thunderous welcome from audiences. The film seems to have struck a chord with audiences of all age groups.

"The all India collections of the film were around 31.25 crore nett on day one and second day is 29 crore nett and Sunday was 32.25 crore nett for a three day weekend total of 92.50 crore nett. Monday collected 17.75 crore nett and Tuesday was 19.25 crore nett for a total of 129.50 crore nett," Box Office India reported.

The collections Ponniyan Selvan Part1 in Hindi are as follows:

Friday - 1,85,00,000 approx

Saturday - 2,50,00,000 approx

Sunday - 3,25,00,000 approx

Monday - 1,40,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 1,60,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 9,20,00,000 approx

The collections in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Friday - 18,50,00,000

Saturday - 16,00,00,000

Sunday - 18,00,00,000

Monday - 12,50,00,000

Tuesday - 14,00,00,000

TOTAL - 79,00,00,000

The collections in rest of South and the regional versions in Hindi circuits are as follows:

Friday - 11,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 10,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 11,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 3,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 3,75,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 31,00,00,000 apprx

About Ponniyin Selvan

'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of which released on Friday, is a story based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

Latest Entertainment News