Meghana on Chiranjeevi Sarja’s 1st death anniversary: When we talk about him, I want to remember good things

Chiranjeevi Sarja's 1st death anniversary: Meghana takes son to visit Sarja's memorial

It's been a year since we lost Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who breathed his last after suffering a massive heart attack on June 7, 2020. He collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors tried to resuscitate him, but it was too late. On his first death anniversary, Meghana who was five months pregnant then recalled the night when the tragedy took place.

In an interview with Times of India, Meghana said: “The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes, only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said ‘nothing’. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day.”

The actress revealed that she will be taking their son Jr Chiru to Chiranjeevi’s memorial at a farm for the first time since his birth. She said, “I am taking our son to the farm that has Chiranjeevi’s memorial for the first time since his birth. I wanted June 7 to be the first time that he visits the place.”

On Chiranjeevi's death anniversary fans paid tribute and shared heartfelt prayers and messages on social media.