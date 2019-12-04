Veteran actress Meena to star in Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168?

Rajinikanth and Meena to reportedly share screen space in Thalaivar 168

Rajinikanth is currently busy in preparations for Siruthai Siva's film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The director himself is engrossed in the pre-production work for the last couple of months. Now, the latest development is that veteran actress Meena has been roped in to play an important role. It is being said that the yesteryear actress will be paired opposite Rajinikanth in the film, however, sources refrain from divulging details about the same.

Thalaivar 168, which is reportedly a rural entertainer will be produced by Sun Pictures. Reportedly, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh might also come on-board to play Rajinikanth's daughter and wife respectively.

Interestingly, Soori has joined the cast of Thalaivar 168. Announcing the same, Sun Pictures shared a video of the actor along with the caption, ''Hear what @sooriofficial has to say about acting with Superstar @rajinikanth for the first time, in #Thalaivar168 @directorsiva''.

In the video, 'overjoyed' Soori thanks Rajinikanth for this opportunity. ''My dream has come true. I'd be over the moon even I got the opportunity to take a selfie with him. But, I have now gotten the opportunity to do a full-fledged role in his film. I'm overjoyed. I thank Superstar for this golden chance,'' he says.

Thalaivar 168 will reportedly go on floors in early December. Musician D Imman has already started making compositions for the film.

Rajinikanth is also awaiting the release of director AR Murugadoss's Darbar.