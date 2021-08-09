Mahesh Babu treats fans with Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser on 46th birthday, Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MYTHRI MOVIE MAKERS Mahesh Babu, Keerthi Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser out

On superstar Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film treated fans with a new teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, the teaser broke the internet soon after it hit YouTube. Sharing the video, Mahesh babu wrote, "Here we go!!"

The highly anticipated flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram Petla. Much to the delight of the fans, the teaser showed Mahesh babu in action as well as in romantic mode. He looked handsome while Keerthy Suresh stole the show with her elegance and style.

Keerthy Suresh also shared the teaser of the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and wished her costar, Mahesh Babu, on his birthday. She wrote, "You are not only an inspiration on screen but off screen as well! Here’s to an amazing co-star and a beautiful person. May you have a day as fabulous as you! Happy Birthday, @urstrulyMahesh sir!"

On the other hand, to mark his day special, Mahesh Babu's beautiful wife Namrata Shirodhkar shared a mushy picture on Instagram along with an adorable message. She wrote, "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh."

Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot on 10th February 2005. The couple is blessed with two kids, daughter Sitara and son Gautam.

Meanwhile, Thaman SS, who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years, is tuning music for the film that has cinematography by R. Madhi. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is the art director of the film. The film is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Besides this film, Mahesh also awaits the release of his debut production venture "Major". The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role.