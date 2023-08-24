Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. King of Kotha Twitter Review: Fans NOT impressed with Dulquer Salmaan's film; call it 'disappointing'

King of Kotha Twitter Review: Fans NOT impressed with Dulquer Salmaan's film; call it 'disappointing'

King of Kotha features Dulquer Salmaan in lead role and is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles. Know what people have to say.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2023 16:29 IST
King of Kotha Twitter Review
Image Source : FILE IMAGE King of Kotha Twitter Review

King of Kotha Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated and awaited film King Of Kotha finally hit the theatres today, leaving fans unimpressed. It opened on 2,500 screens worldwide and has already achieved significant success in the advance ticket sales. Now, many, who watched the first-day first show, took to Twitter to share views about the gangster drama. While the advances showed that the film might break records in the Malayalam film industry, it has not lived up to the expectations. Several have termed the film 'disappointing'.

Film trade expert Manobala Vijaybalan said, "King of DISAPPOINTMENT. Struggled to maintain interest in the convoluted and disjointed storyline. Ultimately faltered and failed to leave a lasting impression. #DulquerSalmaan & BGM fab." Another termed, "Just watched #Kingofkotha. Disappointed. Below Average Screenplay and a zero depth script. The 3hr movie will test our patience especially in the second half. Bgm and Chemban Vinod's Perfomance are the positive notes." A third comment read, "#KingOfKotha First half - Okish. Nothing surprising in the story so far !! Fully packed with mass elements. Jakes Bejoy BGM was Good."

Some also hailed Dulquer and his performance. A user said,#DQ and #dancingRoseii vere Level #keralaboxRip #BGM summa Kathunnu." Another added, "Full packed entertainment movie. Hero Heroine acting kirrak ga undi. Pakka commerical movie actors andaru performance baga chesaru."

Related Stories
King of Kotha trailer: Shah Rukh Khan unveils 'the people’s hero’ Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster film

King of Kotha trailer: Shah Rukh Khan unveils 'the people’s hero’ Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster film

King of Kotha advance booking begins: Dulquer Salmaan's film sells THIS many tickets in 24 hours

King of Kotha advance booking begins: Dulquer Salmaan's film sells THIS many tickets in 24 hours

'King of Kotha' trailer at Times Square; 'biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema', says Dulquer

'King of Kotha' trailer at Times Square; 'biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema', says Dulquer

 

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the period gangster film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, and Shammi Thilakan. Touted to be a gangster and a high octane action drama, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead portraying a formidable contender in the high-stakes pursuit of supremacy.

Talking about starring in King of Kotha, Dulquer told The Indian Express, "My definition of mass has always been all of our superstars and their swag, their epic dialogue delivery. I think this has some of those massy elements. But as you said all of us are known for great writing and content, and layered characters. This is that film where there is a right mix of both. It is very story driven, the essence of it is gangster drama but at the same time I thought how to make this commercially very viable, fun theatrical experience, with big dance numbers, fight sequences, punchy and edgy dialogues. It is as massy as I can get."

King of Kotha is backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section

Top News

Related Regional-cinema News

Latest News