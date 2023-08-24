King of Kotha Twitter Review: Fans NOT impressed with Dulquer Salmaan's film; call it 'disappointing'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE King of Kotha Twitter Review

King of Kotha Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated and awaited film King Of Kotha finally hit the theatres today, leaving fans unimpressed. It opened on 2,500 screens worldwide and has already achieved significant success in the advance ticket sales. Now, many, who watched the first-day first show, took to Twitter to share views about the gangster drama. While the advances showed that the film might break records in the Malayalam film industry, it has not lived up to the expectations. Several have termed the film 'disappointing'.

Film trade expert Manobala Vijaybalan said, "King of DISAPPOINTMENT. Struggled to maintain interest in the convoluted and disjointed storyline. Ultimately faltered and failed to leave a lasting impression. #DulquerSalmaan & BGM fab." Another termed, "Just watched #Kingofkotha. Disappointed. Below Average Screenplay and a zero depth script. The 3hr movie will test our patience especially in the second half. Bgm and Chemban Vinod's Perfomance are the positive notes." A third comment read, "#KingOfKotha First half - Okish. Nothing surprising in the story so far !! Fully packed with mass elements. Jakes Bejoy BGM was Good."

Some also hailed Dulquer and his performance. A user said,#DQ and #dancingRoseii vere Level #keralaboxRip #BGM summa Kathunnu." Another added, "Full packed entertainment movie. Hero Heroine acting kirrak ga undi. Pakka commerical movie actors andaru performance baga chesaru."

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the period gangster film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, and Shammi Thilakan. Touted to be a gangster and a high octane action drama, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead portraying a formidable contender in the high-stakes pursuit of supremacy.

Talking about starring in King of Kotha, Dulquer told The Indian Express, "My definition of mass has always been all of our superstars and their swag, their epic dialogue delivery. I think this has some of those massy elements. But as you said all of us are known for great writing and content, and layered characters. This is that film where there is a right mix of both. It is very story driven, the essence of it is gangster drama but at the same time I thought how to make this commercially very viable, fun theatrical experience, with big dance numbers, fight sequences, punchy and edgy dialogues. It is as massy as I can get."

King of Kotha is backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.

