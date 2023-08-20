King of Kotha: Trailer played at Times Square; Dulquer Salmaan calls it 'biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM King of Kotha's official poster

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all geared up for the release of his action thriller film ‘King of Kotha’, shared his excitement as the trailer of the movie was played at New York’s Times Square, saying ''it’s a biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema.''

Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see a glimpse of the trailer being featured at Times Square. People on the streets of New York can be seen cheering for the actor.

The trailer of the movie has earlier been unveiled by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and also by South legends Suriya, Mohanlal, and Nagarjuna.

Along with the video, the 37-year-old actor wrote, ''Cannot contain my excitement. “King of Kotha” has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Times Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema.''

About the film

'King of Kotha', Dulquer's all-time high-budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. The film also marks the debut of Abhilash Joshiy as a director.

The flick also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran. It is slated to release on August 24.

The 40-year-old actor was also recently seen as narcotics officer Arjun Varma in 'Guns & Gulaabs', which is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts', set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj.

The series by Raj and DK is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charm of the decade. Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang, and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. It is streaming on Netflix.

