Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra falls for Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana; watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana's character of Pooja in Dream Girl 2 has found a new admirer in legendary actor Jeetendra. The actor shared a video featuring the legendary actor exchanging a hilarious flirty conversation with Pooja, his character in Dream Girl 2. The upcoming film is produced by Jeetendra's daughter Ektaa Kapoor and wife Shobha Kapoor. Ananya Panday plays the female lead in the film.

Watch the funny video:

In the video, Jeetendra can be seen calling Pooja, who after receiving the call greets him by calling uncle. In reply, Jeetendra requests her to call him Jeetu or just Jeet. Pooja then says that she is afraid of taking his name. To which Jeetendra says ''Darr ke aage Jeet hai or Jeet ke aage Jeetendra.'' Then, Jeetendra asks Pooja when is she coming. To which, Pooja says ''aapke toh ghar ki baat hai.''

Earlier, a video featuring Chunky Pandey was shared by Ayushmann, who also fell for Pooja and her sensuous voice.

About the film

The upcoming comedy-drama flick is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is the sequel to the 2019 release of the same name. Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

The film revolves around Karam (Ayushmann), who is struggling every day to pay his father's debt. To make ends meet, he turns into Pooja and talks to people in a female voice to entertain them. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

Two songs titled 'Naach' and 'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0' have been unveiled by its makers ahead of the film's release.

