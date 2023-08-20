Sunny Deol's Juhu residence up for auction by Bank of Baroda, everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is gaining plaudits for his recent performance in Gadar 2. Co-starring Ameesha Patel, the film crossed Rs 300 crore and became the second-biggest opener of Bollywood in 2023. While the actor is thriving on the success of Gadar 2, his Juhu residence has been put up for auction by the Bank of Baroda.

The Bank released an advertisement for the auction and mentioned that the recovery of the loan is Rs 55 crore and interest. The auction is slated for September 25 at the reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore, India TV reported. The advertisement named Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol as the borrower/guarantor. Named Sunny Villa, the residence is located at Gandhi Gram Road in Juhu, North Mumbai.

We tried to reach out to Sunny Deol and his team and are waiting for his quote. The actor is currently promoting his film Gadar 2 in Dubai and further head to London.

Sunny Deol, on several occasions, opened up about his struggling days. Earlier, he revealed that he was struggling for support from the film fraternity at the time of launching Bobby Deol. He said that no filmmakers were willing to cast the Deol brothers.

He got his first big role in Rajkumar Santoshi's film Ghayal, which emerged as the highest-grossing film in India in 1990. His performance garnered him the National Film Special Jury Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Following the success of Ghayal, he went on to work with films like Yodha, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Narsimha, Vishwatma, and others. In 1993, he collaborated with Yash Chopra on the psychological thriller Darr, which became the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

Cut to 2001, Deol's film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha broke records and became the highest-grossing Hindi film up until then. His career started declining in 2014 with films like Radhika Rao, I Love NY, Ghayal Once Again, Apne, Poster Boys, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, and others.

