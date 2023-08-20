Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex gets her face inked on his forearm, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Disha Patani with her friends

Apart from acting, Disha Patani made headlines for her rumoured connection with actor Tiger Shroff. Now, she is again in the news but for a different reason. A man named Aleksander Alex Ilic has got a tattoo of a girl's face on his forearm which is quite similar to the actress. The 31-year-old actress on Saturday took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself along with Alex showcasing his tattoo. In another Story, she even thanked him for his 'lovely' gesture by posting his photo. ''I'm so touched alexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff,'' she captioned the photo.

Watch the video:

The video also shared by Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff on her Insta Stories features Disha Patani, herself, and Aleksander sharing a close bond. In the video, Disha can be seen wearing a leopard print co-ord set while Krishna wore a white crop top and shorts. Aleksander can be seen flaunting his tattoo with a smile on his face.

Disha Patani on work front

Disha Patani was last featured in Ek Villain Returns, also featuring Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film could not manage to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.

She will next be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she also has Kalki 2898 AD (formerly Project K) and a Tamil film titled Kanguva in her kitty. Kanguva features Suriya in the lead role and also stars Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in important roles.

