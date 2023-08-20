Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' breaches Rs 500 cr mark on Day 10, becomes 3rd Tamil film to enter the club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jailer official poster

Rajinikanth's latest release seems unstoppable at the box office. 'Jailer' has achieved one more milestone on its 10th day, taking the film to register its name in history. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore mark at the box office, making it the third Tamil flick ever to achieve the feat. The film has also become the second-fastest to cross the Rs 500 crore mark after Rajinikanth's 2018 release '2.0'.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed 80 percent more growth on Saturday than its previous day due to the weekend, taking the total collection to Rs 245.9 crore in India. The film also witnessed 53.79 percent occupancy in the Tamil region and 46.73 percent occupancy in the Telugu-speaking market.

Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 in the Hindi belt, the film managed to achieve good numbers at the box office. With this face, it is expected to cross Rs 600 crore in a day or two.

About the film

Rajinikanth plays the titular role in the film, which also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Sunil in important roles. Actors such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among several others, have cameo appearances in the film. The movie is shattering every major box office record and has grossed over Rs 400 crore in just a few days. Tamil Nadu contributed a major chunk to these figures.

The film's song Kaavaalaa is one of the top chartbusters. It is also trending high on social media and many users are still using it for creating dance Reels on Instagram. the song features Tamannaah Bhatia in a super hot avatar.

