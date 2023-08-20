Jailer: After meeting CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajinikanth hugs Akhilesh Yadav at his residence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKHILESH YADAV Rajinikanth meets SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating the success of his recent release Jailer. The actor is currently in Uttar Pradesh and held a special screening in Lucknow on Saturday. He also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence. On Sunday, the actor also visited Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at his residence.

SP leader Yadav took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures of their meeting. He tweeted, "When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since."

In the first picture, Rajinikanth can be seen hugging Yadav. In the second frame, the duo can be seen seated together and having a conversation.

On Saturday, the video of Rajinikanth touching Yogi Adityanath's feet went viral on the internet. CM Yogi also took to Twitter and shared a picture with the actor. He wrote, "Courtesy meeting with eminent film actor Mr Rajinikanth at my official residence in Lucknow today."

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mirna Menn, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film traces the story of a jailer who will spare no effort to stop the escape of a prisoner. The film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has become the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 500 crore club after 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022).

