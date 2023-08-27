King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster saga falls flat, earns only THIS amount

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan is unabashedly one of the most promising actors in Indian cinema. After captivating fans with his performance in Sita Ramam and Gun & Gulaabs, the actor is currently seen in the Malayalam film King Of Kotha. The gangster saga hit the big screen on August 24 and became the biggest opener in Malayalam cinema, however, the film fell flat on the weekend, on Day 3.

According to early estimates, King Of Kotha only collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 3. On its opening day, it earned Rs 6.85 crore out of which Rs 5.6 crore came from Kerala. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 2.6 crore. It was expected to see a jump on the weekend, however, it failed to perform. The total collection of King Of Kotha at the box office stands at Rs 11.70 crore.

King Of Kotha witnessed the highest theatre occupancy in Kozhikode, which is 39.50 per cent. While Trivandrum saw the lowest occupancy rate with Rs 16.75 per cent.

King Of Kotha's total occupancy on Day 3 in Malayalam

Morning shows: 15.07 per cent

Afternoon shows: 19.98 per cent

Evening shows: 25.07 per cent

Night shows: 32.65 per cent

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Dhruv Vikram in key roles. The story follows the life of Tony, the son of a gangster. Tony desires a different life than his father and refrains from falling into the dark world of crime. His life changes when he falls in love with a woman from a wealthy family.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Netflix Gun & Gulaabs opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film received a mixed response from the audience and is currently streaming on the OTT giant.

Also Read: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets first hit in years, film mints Rs 25 crore

Latest Entertainment News