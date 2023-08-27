Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets first hit in years, film mints Rs 25 crore

Follow us on Image Source : DREAM GIRL 2 POSTER Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is wooing the audience as Pooja in Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy film released on August 25 and the audience is raving about Khurrana. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 Dream Girl and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead.

The film released on Friday and saw a massive jump on the weekend. According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 14 crore on Day 2. On its opening day, it collected Rs 10.69 crore. With this, the total collection of Dream Girl 2 at the box office stands at Rs 24.69 crore. The film will cross Rs 25 crore on Sunday. The highest occupancy rate was seen in Chandigarh at 56.25% and Surat saw the lowest occupancy rate at 21.25 %.

Dream Girl 2 Day 2 occupancy in Hindi

Morning shows: 20.71 per cent

Afternoon shows: 37.22 per cent

Evening shows: 47.12 per cent

Night shows: 60.53 per cent

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Seema Pahwa in key roles. The film follows the life of Karam, based in Mathura. He turns into a woman Pooja and tries to woo multiple people given the circumstances in his life. He is helped by his father and marries the son of an affluent sheik. His life gets chaotic as he juggles with his character Pooja and Ladylove in real-life Pari.

Dream Girl 2 released amid the blockbuster success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. However, this did not affect the rise of Ayushmann Khurrana's film and he got his first hit in years followed by the box office failure of An Action Hero, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and others.

Also Read: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teases new Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

Latest Bollywood News