KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash gets surprise birthday cake from wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra. Watch video

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash has turned 34 today. The actor enjoys a huge fan base, especially in South India, and fans have flooded the social media with birthday wishes for him. However, the cutest birthday wish came from the actor’s wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra’s side as they hacked his Instagram to share a video. The caption read, “Surprise! We've taken over your account like we've taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only rocking star, from your biggest fans.”

In the video, the mother-daughter duo is seen baking a cake for their Rockstar. As Radhika makes her daughter prepare for the cake, the little munchkin is seen savoring the chocolate syrup as well as candy sprinkles in the process. Baby Ayra, aka Baby Yr, looks absolutely adorable as she helps out her mother to surprise father Yash in the video. Check out-

On the occasion of Yash’s 34th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film shared another thrilling look from KGF: Chapter 2. The director and writer Prashanth Neel shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash."

Not just Yash’s family but his die-hard fans have also made his day extra special by making a 57000 Kg cake for him. It is being said that a new record has been set by fans in Karnataka where a cake weighing 57000kg has been made in Bangalore and another one of 216 ft has been placed in Mysore Road.

On the related note, Yash welcomed his second child in October last year. The couple hasn’t announced the name of their baby boy yet while fans have been suggesting them many baby names on social media. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and they welcomed their first child Ayra in December 2018.

