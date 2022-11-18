Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film unstoppable, collects huge ahead of OTT release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kantara Box Office

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is unstoppable! The Kannada starrer is enjoying an unprecedented run and is heading to cross Rs 400 crore nett mark at the box office. The flick has emerged as one of the most profitable films of 2022 in terms of return on investment. Kantara not only performed well in the home state but also impressed the audience in the Hindi belt and overseas. Reportedly, the film has so far done a business of Rs 370 crore worldwide. Also, trade reports suggested that the Hindi dub of the film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore, soon.

Kantara Box Office Report

Despite tough competition from Bollywood and new releases every Friday, Kantara is performing phenomenally well. Due to positive word of mouth, the film was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and was released in mid-October. Kantara Hindi has also left behind new Bollywood releases like Phone Bhoot, Ram Setu, Thank God, Mili, Double XL and Uunchai. ALSO READ: Kantara Box Office Collection: Can Rishab Shetty's film earn Rs 400 cr before OTT release?

Amidst its unprecedented success, the Kannada film has also been in news for its OTT premiere. Fans are eager for Kantara's online release. While the makers are yet to make an announcement, reports are rife that a date has been finalised. According to trade tracking handles, Kanata will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The movie will be available in all major South Indian languages. However, the streaming platform and the makers are yet to confirm the same.

About Kantara

'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

Latest Entertainment News