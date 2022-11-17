Kantara Box Office Collection: Can Rishab Shetty's film earn Rs 400 cr before OTT release?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kantara

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film has been enjoying an unprecedented run at the box office. The Kannada film not only performed well in the home state but also impressed the audience in the Hindi belt and overseas. The film is already one of the most successful films of the year and now is expected to enter Rs 400 cr box office club soon.

Kantara Box Office Report

Reportedly, the film has so far done a business of Rs 369 crore worldwide. It is being rumoured that Kantara will soon hit the OTT service. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kantara OTT release announcement. However, the makers are yet to disclose the details. In such a scenario, it is yet to be certain if the film will be able to enter Rs 400 cr club at the box office before that Kannada film hit a streaming service.

About Kantara

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Kantara Movie Review

Be it the box office or the hearts of the audience, Hombale Films 'Kantara' has set its distinct charm all across the world. While the film has been receiving great reviews from prominent personalities of different industries, the biggest compliment came for Rishab Shetty when superstar Rajinikanth called Rishab Shetty for a personal meet at his Chennai residence and gifted him a gold chain and locket for the super success of his film Kantara. also seen praising the film while calling it a film that happens once in 50 years. This has again added an extra feather to the rising glory of 'Kantara'.

From dignitaries of the Ministry of India to famous personalities from different fields, 'Kantara' has been praised by everyone while making a lot of noise about its success.

