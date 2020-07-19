Image Source : SEETHARAM TALAGAVAR/FACEBOOK Kannada actor Hulivana Gangadhar dies due to COVID-19

Veteran Kannada film actor Hulvana Gangadharaiah has died due to COVID-19 in a private hospital, hospital sources said on Saturday. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital with severe respiratory problems and died last night. A stage artiste par excellence, Gangadharaiah had participated in over 1,500 shows and acted in about 120 movies. He is remembered for his remarkable performance in movies like ''Neer Dose'', ''Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu'' and Shabdavedi.

Taking to Facebook, director-writer N Seetharam mourned the demise of Hulivana Gangadhar and wrote, "The passing of my friend Hulivana Gangadhar has caused me a lot of pain. His performance as a driver in my play Aaspota not just made him popular, it also made the play a big success. When George Fernandes saw the play, he liked his performance the most. He played the role of chief minister Rajananda Swamy in my serial Muktha Muktha and earned everyone’s appreciation. He was part of 127 stage shows of mine and worked for 3 and a half years on the TV serial. We had become very good friends. Later, he got full time into farming back in his native, after which we rarely got to meet each other. It was seven or eight days ago, I last saw him. Today, the news of his demise has brought me pain."

