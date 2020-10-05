Kajal Aggarwal to get married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu?

Image Source : @SPY_RANGER45 Kajal Aggarwal has found her love of life and is soon going to tie-the-knot.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has found her love of life and is soon going to tie-the-knot. Yes, rumours have it that Kajal is soon going to get married to entreprenuer Gautam Kitchlu who is an interior designer and tech, design enthusiast.

Reportedly, the wedding will be a two-day affair in Mumbai and it will only include close friends and family. It is being said that Kajal’s to-be-marriage is love-arranged and according to some reports, the actress has also gotten engaged secretly to her now fiance Gautam. The rumours were even such that the actress's close friend actor Ballamkonda Sai Srinivas was a part of her engagement ceremony which happened last month. However, the actress has not made any official announcement about the same as of yet.

Meanwhile, talking about her fiance, Gautam Kitchlu has done his schooling from Cathedral & John Connon School and is an alumni of Tufts University where he completed his higher studies. According to his bio on social media, Gautam owns a firm Discern Living which is about interior design and home decor.

On the other hand, Kajal, on the professional front will be seen in Indian 2. The film also starrs Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The actress also has quite a few other films in her pipeline and one of them is Hey Sinamika which have Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the leads. Apart from this Kajal will also be seen in the film, Mosagallu with Vishnu Manchu. The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and is about a world-famous IT scam. Here, Kajal will be seen playing the role of Vishnu's sister.

