Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR shooting begins! SS Rajamouli shares BTS video hinting surprise for Ram Charan, Jr NTR fans

SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' is probably one of the much-awaited projects featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the leading roles. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting came to a halt but now its time to get back to work. The shooting of the magnum opus has finally begun in Hyderabad. The announcement of the same was made by the makers on various social media platforms through a BTS video. The video One-minute-long in length features the cast and crew gearing up for action by cleaning the sets, getting the costumes and camera ready and doing regular temperature checks. Not only this, it ended with a surprise saying that NTR's character of Komaram Bheem will be introduced on October 22.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the film RRR shared the promo and wrote, "Rested. Recharged. Raring to go. And that’s how #WeRRRBack!! (sic)." The same was also shared by the director who captioned it, "#WeRRRBack Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :) #RRR #RRRMovie."

The video begins with a note about filming. "The shoot of our film went on quite productively until March. But then the world stopped, so did we. Now it is time to get back onto the sets with double the grit." Have a look:

For the unversed, Jr NTR's character look was supposed to be released on his birthday on May 20. However, due to the lockdown, the team could not do so. Ram Charan wrote, "Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct (sic)," with the hashtag #RamarajuForBheemonOct22."

Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR!



My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct. https://t.co/yQ2mP1vA4W@ssrajamouli #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 6, 2020

Speaking more about the film, it will be releasing in more than 10 languages on January 8, 2021. Made on a huge budget of Rs 450 crore, the movie is produced by DVV Danayya. The plot revolves around the story of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who put up a brave fight against British Raj.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage