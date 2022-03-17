James Twitter Reactions: Puneeth Rajkumar fans go crazy over action sequences, dance moves in his swansong

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER James has released on March 17 on Puneeth's birth anniversary

Highlights James is directed by Chetan Kumar. hivarajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth has dubbed for his brother

Puneeth is playing the role of a manager in a security company in James

Fans have planned food donation drives across Karnataka and other philanthropic activities

The mood in Karnataka is euphoric as the swansong of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, James, has hit the screens on Thursday. The movie release is coinciding with his birth anniversary making the day all the more memorable and emotional for his fans. A festive mood has gripped the state as from small children to diehard fans of Puneeth have been looking forward watch their favourite star on the big screen, one last time.

James movie is all set to hit as many as 4,000 screens worldwide. The film team has planned a pan-India release and fans outside Karnataka will also get the chance to watch Appu weave magic. The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. In Puneeth's home state alone James has been released in more than 400 theatres.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions after catching the early shows of James. All seem to be blown away by the stunts and the signature dance style of Puneeth. Unfortunately, this is for the last time they will be watching him on the big screens. Nonetheless, the mood is ecstatic.

Cinema halls were lit up with lights as if Diwali has arrived early.

Fans also shared snippets of James from the cinema halls.

Puneeth's last film's screening seemed like a celebration of sorts.

Most of the theatres are keeping the seat numbered 17 vacant in the first shows as Puneeth used to watch his movies in the theaters sitting in that particular seat. The fans are of the belief that Puneeth's soul would visit the theatres and watch the movie. Puneeth is playing the role of a manager in a security company. The military outfit of Puneeth is loved by one and all in the teaser. The movie is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. Shivarajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth has dubbed for his brother.

Priya Anand is playing the lead role opposite Puneeth. South Indian actor Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, comedian Sadhu Kokila, Anu Prabhakar are playing major roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Puneeth's fans have decided to celebrate the release of James and the birth anniversary of late superstar in a grand way. Free food will be distributed to people from March 17 to 20. They have also planned to shower flowers on the Samadhi (burial site) in a helicopter at 9.30 a.m. The fans have also organized blood donation, food distribution, eye donation camps throughout the state. The philanthropic activities of Puneeth, which came to light after his death, have given him a larger-than-life image and people across the country have developed a special feeling towards him.

Puneeth died on October 29, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters.

(With IANS inputs)