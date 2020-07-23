Image Source : TWITTER/@MNS44637335 Happy Birthday Suriya: Fans shower love on Soorarai Pottru actor on 45th birthday

Tamil superstar Suriya is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Known for his spectacular performances in films like Pithamagan, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Singam, the actor enjoys a huge fan base. Even before he rang into his birthday, fans flooded Twitter with wishes and their love. #HappyBirthdaySuriya has been topping the social media trends since Wednesday. From special posters to digging out stills from the best films of Suriya, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the day special for him. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the outdoor celebrations of the actor's birthday are restricted which is why his followers have taken over the internet.

Other than showering Suriya with their birthday wishes, fans are demanding his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru to release soon. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on the life of Captain Gopinath of Air Deccan, one of the first low-cost flight operators. The actor will be seen as Nedumaaran and fans want to relive the magic of his performance on the big screen.

One Twitter user wrote, "You deserve all the love being showered by fans :) And we know that you have faced a lot, worked a lot more to be in this position. Keep inspiring us." Another tweeted, "Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. All the good deeds that you have done and the love from millions will always brighten up your day sir"

