Happy Birthday Allu Arjun! Rewinding to his biggest hits that prove he was pan-India star much before Pushpa

Allu Arjun turns a year older and that much more popular every day! One of the highest paid and most sought-after superstars, Allu Arjun has always made ripples with his massy films. As many of his movies achieved cult status with fans and have been whistle-worthy, here’s taking a look at 5 of the superstar’s biggest blockbusters –

Pushpa – The Rise

Allu Arjun singlehandedly carried the entertainer on his shoulders and the film went on to cross 350 crores worldwide despite releasing alongside big-ticket films like SpiderMan and 83. His Hindi debut of Allu Arjun itself went on to garner over 80 crores, speaking volumes about the actor’s popularity. Such was the reception of the film that even its TVR ratings outperformed Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters including Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

DJ

Allu Arjun’s action comedy DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham won him rave reviews for his performance and comic timing. The film grossed approximately Rs 115.10 crore in its theatrical run and the song "Seetimaar '' was later reused in Salman Khan's film Radhe.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The action entertainer went on to become one of the most successful Telugu films of all time, grossing over Rs 265 crores. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo won ten South Indian International Movie Awards, including Best Film – Telugu also became the 53rd highest grossing film worldwide in 2020.

Arya

Among his earlier films, Arya saw Allu step into the shoes of a free-spirited boy who falls in love. The film was hailed by the critics as ‘a must watch film for all Telugu film lovers’. The film was quite a turning point in the superstar’s career as it was an unabashed package showcasing Allu Arjun and his dancing and action abilities.

Julayi/ Dangerous Khiladi

The Telugu action-comedy film won the Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film and went on to be dubbed in Hindi as ‘Dangerous Khiladi’. Not only did the mass entertainer do well on home turf but also collected more than USD 1 million overseas. With Julayi, Allu Arjun became the fourth Telugu actor whose film collected a distributor share Rs 40 crore at the box office.