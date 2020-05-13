Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHIRANJEEVIKONIDELA Chiranjeevi on Rana Daggubati's engagement with Meehika Bajaj: Finally mighty Bhallala Deva is struck by cupid

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati took everyone by pleasant surprise when he announced his engagement with Meehika Bajaj on social media. Sharing a photo with his ladylove Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption. Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Now, South superstar Chiranjeevi has extended his best wishes to the actor in the most filmy manner.."Congratulations my boy. Finally the mighty Bhallala Deva is struck by cupid and getting hitched. Lockdown leads to wedlock. God bless you both.", Chiramjjevi wrote wile sharing a family photo. Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan are known to be good freinds.

Meanwhile, Telugu star Nani wrote,"What's more to see in 2020," he wrote in Telugu and shared the commercial of Hamara Bajaj to wish Rana and Miheeka..

ఇంకా ఏమేమి చూడాల్సివస్తుందో 2020 లో



Dedicating this song to you on this occasion https://t.co/qCXzBKCJvz

Jokes apart ... super happy babai ❤️ https://t.co/ZeCJkmCLk7 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 12, 2020

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession. She recently founded Dew Drop Design Studio – an event company that weaves dreams into reality..

Rana Daggubati will be seen next in the forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

