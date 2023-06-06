Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role to be played by Sairat star Akash Thosar in Bal Shivaji

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role is to be played by Akash Thosar Bal Shivaji.

On the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, producer Sandeep Singh and AVS Studios unveiled the first look poster of their upcoming film Bal Shivaji with Sairat star Akash Thosar in the titular role. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji and will be helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

Bal Shivaji will be one of the first Marathi films to be mounted on a massive scale. Ravi Jadhav took to social media platforms to drop the film’s first look with a motion poster. Along with the motion poster, Jadhav wrote, “Witness the chronicling tale of Bal Shivaji, the young monarch getting ready to swing the sword and win the crown. Unveiling the epic surprise on the momentous 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. Brace yourself for a riveting portrayal by the talented @akashthosar, who steps into the formidable shoes of #BalShivaji.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as the king of Maratha Swaraj on June 6, 1674. The film will capture the adolescent years of the courageous Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, revealing gripping and compelling details that transpired in his life from the time he turned 12 to the age of 16.

In a statement, the filmmaker said, “My film will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale, building a strong foundation for him as a child. How from a young age his skills were sharpened as a warrior and a ruler. I worked on the script for nine years and am now all charged up to execute my vision on screen. This is the first time that I will be making a historical as a director. Sandeep Singh understood the significance of telling the tale of valor. Akash Thosar was our unanimous choice to play the lead in the film. He has the regal look and the personality to play the young king. I am impressed with his enthusiasm and keenness to essay the role.”

Bal Shivaji is produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Ravi Jadhav, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Abhishek Vyas. Being made under the banner of Legend Studios, AVS Studios, and Ravi Jadhav Films, Bal Shivaji will be directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Chinmay Mandlekar and Ravi Jadhav. The film will hit the floor by this year's end and be shot extensively all over Maharashtra.

Latest Entertainment News