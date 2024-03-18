Arundhati Nair, best known for film Saithan, on ventilator after road accident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arundhati Nair

Bad news for fans of Arundhati Nair as she is battling for life in the hospital after she met with a road accident. The actress who has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films is on a ventilator and her condition is said to be critical.

Arundhati Nair's sister Arathi Nair confirmed it on Instagram through a post.

She wrote in the post, "We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhati Nair had an accident three days ago, she is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum".

Fans took to the comment section and prayed for her speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Done, what is possible...Speedy recovery". Another user wrote, "Get well soon". "Ayyo really sad to see this...May god give her the strength to recover soon", wrote the third user.

Arundhati made her debut in the year 2014 with the Tamil film 'Pongi Ezhu Manohara'. She became famous with Vijay Antony's 'Saithan'. In 2018, he entered Malayalam cinema with 'Ottakoru Kamukan'. She also starred in Ottakoru Kamukan with 'Shine Tom Chacko'. Her last film 'Aayiram Porkaasukal' was released last year. Aayiram Porkaasukal is the story of a few guys who find a treasure unexpectedly and plan to split it, but due to unusual circumstances, the whole village gets to know. How and when the treasure is divided forms the crux of the story.

