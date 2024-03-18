Monday, March 18, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. India TV Poll opinion: Should movie reviews be posted only after 48 hours of film's release?

In the report of Amicus curiae Shyam Padman appointed by the Kerala High Court, it was said that film reviews should not be done for 48 hours. Know public's opinion through India TV's survey.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 19:20 IST
Ongoing debate about movie reviews
Image Source : SOCIAL Ongoing debate about movie reviews

The ongoing debate on movie reviews has taken an interesting turn in the Kerala  High Court. In an interesting turn of events, the amicus curiae (An impartial adviser to a court of law in a particular case) has suggested that no movie reviews should be posted after 48 hours of its release, as this will allow people to form their own opinion without being influenced by someone. India TV has conducted a survey regarding this, in which people have shared their opinions. 

India TV asked the public whether the review should only come after 48 hours of the movie's release? 6995 people have registered their answers to this question. 4897 people have agreed and said yes which is 70 per cent. 22 per cent of people have said no to their opinion, i.e, 1539. 559 people who say that they cannot say anything about this.  

India Tv - India TV survey

Image Source : FILE IMAGEIndia TV survey

Question- Should the review come only after 48 hours of the movie's release? 

Yes- 70%

No- 22%

Can't say- 8%

Amicus curiae Shyam Padman stated that negative reviews are put up against films for which their makers don't agree to pay. Hence, he suggested that a dedicated portal on cyber cells should be constituted to receive complaints against review bombings. There have been complaints against vloggers who intentionally post negative reviews to get paid.

The first complaint was filed in Kochi City Police Station on October 25, 2023. For the unversed, the movie review bombing case has been running in the Kerala High Court since last year. And in November 2023, the court had said that the purpose of the reviews is to inform and impart knowledge.

