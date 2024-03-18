Karan Johar announces first look of Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk

Filmmaker Karan Johar gave a big surprise to his ahead of Holi. The director made an official announcement of his upcoming film Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to release in theatres this July.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the first look clip of the trio in different outfits. Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama- a hilarious once-in-a-billion situation awaits....a comedy inspired by true events! #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July 2024".

As soon as the first look was dropped, excited fans thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Wow..super excited for this!!". Another user wrote, "Wow". "Can't wait", wrote the third user. Bad Newzz is all set to release in theatres on July 19 this year.

For the unversed, last year Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's pictures from Croatia went viral. The images of the two actors from the location leaked on social media, fans could not help but appreciate their chemistry and how hot they looked together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghana Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur. His portrayal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, impressed fans. He will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chaava.The actor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen along with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. This will be the duo's second project after Raazi.

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Animal. The actor won hearts with her character Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor's film. She will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will also star Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. Ammy Virk was last seen in the Punjabi film Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi. He has other projects including Arjantina, Dilaa Mereya and Jugni 1907.

