Khamoshiyan actor Gurmeet Choudhary's chiselled physique makes fans swoon | See pic

Gurmeet Choudhary never ceases to amaze his fans with his fitness routine and follows a strict diet. He leaves no stone unturned to achieve his fitness goals and has shown his sheer dedication. His pictures of working out and posing as having amazing bodies has now gone viral on social media.

Viral Bhayani has shared Gurmeet Choudhary's best pictures of his fitness routine. Along with the bunch of pictures, the caption read, "Get ready to crush your fitness goals this Monday, fueled by the dedication and determination of #Gurmeet Choudhary, a true inspiration in Bollywood!". Fans flooded the comment section and were in awe of the amazing fitness regime he follows. One user said, "The results give peace after a hard workout". Another user said, "Electric Physique". "Damn", wrote the third user.

For the unversed Gurmeet Choudhary is an Indian actor who works in both films and TV series. He gained recognition after starring in the TV show Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi and Yash Suraj Pratap Scindia in Punar Vivah.

Gurmeet Choudhary has worked in films including Khamosiyan, Mr. X, Wajah Tum Ho, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Paltan and The Wife. He has worked in popular shows including Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Mayavi, Ramayan, Pati, Patni aur Woh.

On the personal front, the Ram and Sita of the Television aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee started dating after the show. The couple got married on February 15, 2011. They have two daughters named Lianna and Divisha.

