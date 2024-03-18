Manish Malhotra star-studded party: Naseeruddin Shah to Fatima Sana Shaikh's gala time | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manish Malhotra's star-studded party

Like every year, famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra organized a party at his home, which was again a star-studded affair. This party was attended by almost everyone. During the party, he also posed vigorously for the media.

Manish Malhotra who is producing the upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures. Along with pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Celebrating at home all the hard work by the wonderful team at the wrap party of #UIJALOOLISHQ...Production no 3 @stage5production". In one of the pictures, Naseeruddin, Vijay, Fatima and others were seen posing with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Manish also posed with Tamannaah and Ratna for a selfie.

Recently, Manish Malhotra shared a picture of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh finishing their shoot of the upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "It’s a WRAP...stage5production production no3 #uljaloolishq Thank You everyone for all your hard work, love and passion ". Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars Rohan Verma, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi and Meenakshi Chugh among others. Ul Jalool Ishq is written by Prashant Jha and Vibhu Puri.

For the unversed, Manish Malhotra is a renowned fashion designer and is the founder of the label Manish Malhotra. He has styled and designed for several celebrities, several award shows and for films as well. Manish Malhotra has other ventures as well including in beauty, jewellery, film production and home decor as well.

