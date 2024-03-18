EXCLUSIVE: Madgaon Express team speaks candidly about the film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Madgaon Express team

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who have been entertaining fans with comedy franchises like Fukrey, are coming up with another comedy film titled Madgaon Express. This upcoming comedy film has been discussed for a long time. Ever since Excel Entertainment dropped the first look posters of the much-awaited comedy entertainer Madgaon Express the excitement among the audiences is huge.

In a conversation with India TV, the Madgaon Express team candidly spoke about how the film was made and the challenges they had to face. Divyendu Sharma also revealed about the film.The director of the film, Kunal Khemu was asked about the casting. The actor revealed that "the three characters are so different in real that it was exciting to cast them all together in one film. Three serious people coming together as friends for a comedy film will be fun to watch."

In the interview, when Divyendu was asked about what is that extra thing that is not there in every film? He replied, "Everyone makes film accordingly, the way it has been written and this is what we call it as situational comedy. He further said, that when we completed the shoot of the film, the first challenge was it would be difficult to cut it for the trailer. This full film is in continuous flow with comedy instilled in it.".

Madagon Express is all ready to set and fill the theatres with laughter. The story is about three friends who go on a trip to Goa only to various circumstances. Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film stars the dynamic trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in what promises to be their most entertaining avatars. Moreover, it was Nora Fatehi who joined the cast later on. Directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, the film will hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

