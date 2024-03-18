'A person with such...', Mukesh Khanna objects to Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Mukesh Khanna and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He has played some widely popular roles which are loved by the audience. Now, his name is being associated with the Shaktimaan film, which was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. But, seems like Mukesh Khanna objects to Ranveer Singh being cast as the superhero.

Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and shared a post in which he made it clear that he doesn't approve of Ranveer Singh for the role of Shaktimaan. Along the post, he wrote in the caption, "Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai.

He added, To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? Watch Full Video Now...Only on Bheeshm International YouTube Channel!!".

Actor Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the iconic role has been teasing the trilogy film for the past few years. Khanna played the titular role and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Now, many speculations about the lead actor for the Shaktimaan film are ongoing.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaanii. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee with a hint of family drama. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The makers have successfully created hype around the film by releasing three songs—Tum Kya Mile, What Jhoomka, and Ve Kamleya, crooned by Arijit Singh, Darshan Raval, Bhoomi Trivedi, Shreya Ghoshal, Altamash Faridi, Pritam, and others.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Rohit Shetty Directorial Singam Again.

