Vicky Kaushal opened up on Sam Bahadur vs Animal box office clash, says 'ours was not a masala film’

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vicky Kaushal opened up on Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash

The simultaneous release of Vicky Kaushal's ‘Sam Bahadur’ and Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Animal’ last year on December 1st sparked what could only be described as a monumental clash at the box office. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga's contentious action-packed feature ‘Animal’ vied for attention, ‘Sam Bahadur’ presented a compelling biographical drama chronicling the life of India's revered first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

In a recent interview with The Week Magazine, Vicky Kaushal opened up on the clash between his much-anticipated film, which delved into the remarkable story of Manekshaw, and the high-octane appeal of ‘Animal.’ He likened the situation to a "test match," acknowledging the inherent differences between the two films. Vicky remarked, “With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was, it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office".

Despite recognising the competitive landscape, Vicky further expressed that filmmaker Meghna Gulzar too mentioned that audience connection ultimately determines a film's success, regardless of its release date. "If it would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it is released. People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by" the actor added.

Vicky Kaushal further articulated his satisfaction with the escalating buzz surrounding the film, noting its enduring relevance even into January. He said, "We saw that through January, ‘Sam Bahadur' shows kept going on, and that gives me tremendous happiness." Notably, Vicky and Ranbir Kapoor had previously shared the screen in ‘Sanju,’ delivering laudable performances, and Ranbir had a cameo in Vicky's Netflix venture, ‘Love Per Square Foot.’

About Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front

Vicky Kaushal's journey to stardom began with his debut in ‘Masaan,’ showcasing his versatility on screen. However, it was ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ that propelled him to national recognition, establishing him as a poster boy of Indian cinema. Reflecting on the film's enduring buzz, the actor expressed joy at its sustained relevance well into January, highlighting the ongoing discussions and screenings of ‘Sam Bahadur.’

Having previously collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju,’ where both actors delivered stellar performances, Vicky acknowledged their shared history and mutual respect. Ranbir's cameo appearance in Kaushal's Netflix film ‘Love Per Square Foot’ further solidified their camaraderie. And now, his upcoming project alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love and War’ further cements his status as a leading actor.

ALSO READ: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns highest so far on weekend | Deets inside