Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns highest so far on weekend | Deets inside

Siddharth Malhotra's latest action-packed venture, 'Yoddha', is drawing significant attention from audiences for its compelling storyline and star-studded cast. The film showcases the actor in a remarkable action avatar, alongside leading ladies Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Although the film had a modest start at the box office on its opening day, its earnings have witnessed a steady rise with each passing day, culminating in a remarkable surge over the weekend.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3

According to reports by Sacnilk, 'Yodha' garnered Rs 4.25 crore on its debut day in India, followed by Rs 5.75 crore on the second day. However, it was the third day that truly showcased the film's potential, with earnings soaring to Rs 7 crore. This surge over the weekend amounted to an impressive total of over 16.5% increase in revenue within just three days.

Star cast of the film 'Yoddha'

The film, which boasts an ensemble cast led by Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna, delivers high-octane action and is based on a daring rescue operation led by Yodha Task Force Commanding Officer Arun Katyal. Apart from these, the movie also features Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bharadwaj, SM Zaheer, and several others in supporting roles.

About the movie 'Yodha'

'Yodha' is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, with Sagar Ambre credited as the writer alongside directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film marks Siddharth Malhotra's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of one and a half years since the release of 'Thank God' in 2022, showcasing his collaboration once again with producer Karan Johar. The movie shared its theatrical release date of March 15 with Adah Sharma's 'Bastar-The Naxal Story'.

