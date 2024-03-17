Sidharth Malhotra shares BTS from Yodha's action sequences, X users heap praises | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Yodha directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Siddharth did all the fight scenes with ease in his latest release Yodha

Siddharth Malhotra's much-awaited film Yodha has hit the theatres. The action-packed film has multiple fight scenes, that too in a flying airplane. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of an army officer Arun Katyal in Yodha, who saves passengers trapped in a hijack plan by terrorists. Siddharth has done many powerful action scenes in the film. In one scene the actor fought with a terrorist in the airplane toilet. Now the actor has shared a video on his X profile where he's talking about doing a fight scene in a small toilet.

The action scene in toilet was not easy, says Sidharth Malhotra

Yodha directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Siddharth had done all the fight scenes with ease, but he had a lot of difficulty in doing the toilet fight scene. The actor has shown in his recent video how he was able to shoot with his co-star and the rest of the team in the toilet. While sharing the video of the fight scene of Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra said that he has done many action sequences in previous films, but for the first time, he has done a fight scene in the toilet. He said that his height was tall, due to which there were problems in the shoot. Sid also added that his hands are very long. If he had stretched it too much, it would have hit the other wall. Hence, the prep of such scenes was a task in itself.

Watch the video here:

Siddharth also added that he did action in a new style and tried his best to keep it original. In the clip, the actor is seen filming the fight scene with his co-star with great difficulty. Yodha was released in theatres on March 15. Starring Sidharth, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, the film has earned 9.93 crores in two days.

Also Read: Watch: Ed Sheeran sang 'Lover' with Diljit Dosanjh, madness at Mumbai concert