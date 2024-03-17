Watch: Ed Sheeran sang 'Lover' with Diljit Dosanjh, madness at Mumbai concert

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ed seemed happy to sing a Punjabi song for the first time along with Diljit Dosanjh

Along with foreign fans, American singer Ed Sheeran enjoys a good fan following in India as well. Ed is in Mumbai these days. Ever since the singer came to India, he partied with many stars including Shah Rukh Khan, and Farah Khan among others. Videos and photos of Ed enjoying his stay in India have taken over the internet. But the most amazing video of Ed has now surfaced, which is with none other than the Punjabi singer and pride of India, Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit and Ed Sheeran creat stir

Diljit Dosanjh, who has created a stir with Punjabi songs, has sung many Hindi songs with a Punjabi touch. 'Lover' is one of his popular songs. Ed is in Mumbai these days. In such a situation, Diljit did a concert with him, in which both were seen singing Diljit's famous Lover song. This video of Ed singing Punjabi along with Diljit has created a lot of buzz on social media. People are having a hard time getting over Ed's Punjabi accent.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Diljit can be seen wearing a red turban with a black and golden outfit. Whereas, Ed was wearing a black T-shirt and denim. Ed not only sang the song 'Lover' with Diljit but also played the guitar. Indian fans and celebrities are quite impressed after seeing the American singer singing a Punjabi song.

Ed was very happy to sing a Punjabi song for the first time and the singer shared the video of his performance on Instagram. "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come,” wrote Sheeran. Fans are quite impressed after listening to Ad Sheeran's Punjabi. Even many celebrities including Varun Dhawan and Badshah praised the singer in the comment section.

