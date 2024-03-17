'I was trembling with fear...' Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was uncomfortable while shooting Oo Antava

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about shooting Oo Antava with Allu Arjun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earned a name for herself with many super hit films in South cinema, but in the year 2021, the actress surprised everyone with her dance moves on the song Oo Antava. This song and Samantha's dance steps were a hit with the fans. Although shooting this song was not easy. Now recently during a media interaction, Sam opened up about shooting the song Oo Antava with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun.

Khushi fame Samantha has revealed in a recent interview that she was shivering during the shooting of Oo Antava. She compared the dancing to her character Raji from the Hindi web series Family Man 2. "I think the decision to do Oo Antava was like doing Raji (her character in The Family Man 2). I think the good side of not having a lot of people around you is that no one is giving you the opinion that you need to do this. This is the good side. The other side is that I need to make mistakes, learn from them, and overcome myself,' the actor said.

Samantha felt uncomfortable due to this reason

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she is not very confident or comfortable in doing very bold scenes. 'I wanted to do it in Antigua so that I could explore that aspect of being an artist. I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I'm not very comfortable or confident. I've always operated from a place of like 'I'm not good enough, I don't feel beautiful, I don't look like other girls,'' Samantha said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further said that she was trembling during the shoot. "This was a big challenge for me. First shot of Antava and I was trembling with fear, because sexy is not my thing. I have grown as an actor and a person because I put myself in the toughest situations and fought to overcome them. It's like I'm killing these demons," said Sam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also said that she would never do an item number again. She will next be seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The makers of Family Man and Farzi, Raj and DK have directed the series.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda gets grand welcome at her in-law's house, dances her way in with Pulkit Samrat | Watch