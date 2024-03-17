Kriti Kharbanda gets grand welcome at her in-law's house, dances her way in with Pulkit Samrat | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Kharbanda gets grand welcome at her in-law's house

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had tied the knot in a royal wedding in Manesar on March 15. On Saturday night, the couple reached Delhi to Pulkit's parent's home. After coming to Delhi, Kriti Kharbanda got a warm welcome at her in-laws' house, many videos of which are going viral on social media. The newlyweds can be seen dancing to the tunes of Dhol white entering Pulkit's house. A day after the marriage, i.e. on 16th March, the couple also shared many pictures of their wedding on social media.

Warm welcome at in-laws house

Many videos are going viral on social media, in which newlywed couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat can be seen dancing while getting a grand welcome at their Delhi home. After marriage, Kriti reached her in-laws' house wearing a flower print saree, deep neck blouse, bangles in her hands, and matching jewelery. Whereas, Pulkit was seen in a white dhoti kurta. It is seen in a video that the couple starts dancing to the drum as soon as they enter the house. At the same time, Kriti's in-laws and father-in-law are seen showering money and flower petals on their daughter-in-law.

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding look

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared many wedding pictures on social media and Instagram. This couple adopted a very unique look at their wedding. The actress wore a pink lehenga instead of a pastel-colored lehenga at her wedding. Kriti looked very beautiful in a pink lehenga, whereas Pulkit wore a pistachio-coloured kurta-dhoti set.

The actress completed her bridal look with pink bangles and minimal makeup along with the lehenga. At the same time, Pulkit also appeared in mint green sherwani except in off-white or beige color. His sherwani was very special in many ways. Not only the colour, but also because the Gayatri Mantra was written on his sherwani.

