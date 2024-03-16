Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya to appear in music video, first look out | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Isha Malviya

After Bigg Boss' 17 stint, Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya seems to be busy at the moment. She will be seen in a music video named Main Yaad Aaunga opposite actor Siddharth Gupta. The poster for the same was released on social media.

Isha Malviya took to social media and shared the poster. Along with the poster, she wrote in the caption, "Surprise! DRJ Records and Raj Jaiswal Presents Main Yaad Aaunga. Releasing on 19th March only on @drjrecords official YouTube channel."

Fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement for seeing her in another avatar. One user wrote, "Mujhey pata the chahe biggboss koi bhi jite, loh jisko bhi pasand kare like abhishek, mannara...lekin bahar aake isha ko hi jada projects milega....She is so hardworking girl at young age. And by the way looking pretty, cute as always. Another user wrote, "Looking like a princess Ishu". "Isha to sabse aage nikli", wrote the third user.

Recently Isha Malviya was spotted shooting for a video in scorching heat in Rajasthan. The video went viral within no time. For her dedication and hardwork, netizens praised and blessed her.

For the unversed, Isha Malviya gained recognition for her role as Jasmine in the show Udaariyaan and then later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. She has also appeared in other music videos including Jiske Liye, Bomb Bomb, Aaja Chhori, Tu Mileya, Town, Ladeya Na Kar, Viah, Kunda, Ve Paagla and Ve Paagla.

