Crew trailer out: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will whisk you away for a wild adventure | WATCH

The three actresses are now all ready to dazzle the fans together. Yes! We are talking about Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, whose trailer of the most awaited film 'Crew' has been released. . With quirky dialogues, humour in every frame, peppy background music, it looks like a fun flight adventure. Along with this, the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma is adding to it.

With impeccable comic timing to Diljit Dosanjh's entrance to their fashion, the stellar cast is all ready to weave their magic with their charm and perfect acting skills. With their expressions in the trailer, the audience in the comment section couldn't contain their excitement and are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

As soon as the makers unveiled the teaser, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "The film is going to be a blockbuster, and full of entertainment". Another user wrote Diljit is looking dope". "Fresh movie with a great cast and is going to be a blockbuster", wrote the third user.

About the film

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. 'Crew' is set to be a big release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will hit the big screens on March 29 this year.

