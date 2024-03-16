Murder Mubarak Twitter review: Netizens call Sara Ali Khan-Karishma's film 'captivating and intriguing'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Murder Mubarak

Get comfortable and cosy in your sofas and binge-watch the latest film Murder Mubarak which has been released on the OTT platform Netflix on March 15. With stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, the actors have struck the chord with the audience. But, before watching the film, let's see what netizens say about it.

One user wrote, "Can't help but applaud the intricate storytelling of #MurderMubarakonNetflix!"

Another user wrote, "Plot twists keep audiences guessing, ensuring that no moment is predictable. #MurderMubarakonNetflix".

The Third user wrote, "Admiration for makers of MurderMubarak...Must take immense talent, hardwork to let such an ensemble of fantastic actors get wasted. Perfect for a late-night watch after a hard day. 20-25 minutes into the show, deep slumber guaranteed".

Another social media user wrote, "Karishma Kapoor after long in her element! #MurderMubarak...so many pending shows to watch! #MurderMubarak".

A social media user wrote, 'Murder Mubarak is a good film, but Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi have done a wonderful job. Its second half was not as intense. Vijay Verma has done a very strong job.

Fans of Karishma Kapoor are more than excited with her comeback in this film. One commented, "Will be watching this specially for Karisma Kapoor !". Another commented, "Yayyyyy... So excited!!! Can't wait to watch it @therealkarismakapoor". "So happy you are back karishma kapoor ma'am", commented the third user.

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda ties the knot with Pulkit Samrat, couple shares wedding pictures

Also Read: 'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar 'settles score' with 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff after swimming pool race | WATCH