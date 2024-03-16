Sara Ali Khan gracefully walks the ramp despite burn marks, netizens praise her for bravery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan

Be it films, fashion or her acting skills, Sara Ali Khan is always in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actress won the hearts of the netizens with her latest film Murder Mubarak, which was released on March 15. A video of Sara Ali Khan is going viral in which she is walking the ramp gracefully despite her burn marks. This act of hers has been praised by the netizens for her bravery.

In the clip, Sara Ali Khan was decked up in a shimmery traditional outfit and her burnt stomach attracted netizens' attention. People took to the comment section and lauded her for her bravery. One user wrote, "Kind-hearted girl". Another user wrote, "Damn...she is looking so beautiful and confident yet". "Still she is confident in her own skin. She is an inspiration", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the story of a small-town married couple who want to get a house of their own. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Neeraj Sood and Sharib Hashmi among others. She was also seen in a special appearance in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro...in Dino and Jagan Shakti's untitled project.

Her latest film Murder Mubarak is the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Murder Mubarak is streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

