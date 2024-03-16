Watched Murder Mubarak yet? These 6 murder mystery films you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Haseen Dilruba and Andhadhun

Well, who wouldn't love mystery, suspense and thrill in a movie? This genre in the past few years has gained more and more traction amongst the audience and has struck the right chord with the audience. Let's take a look at a few of the mystery thriller films.

1.Kahaani

Kahaani tells the story of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film stars Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Indraneil Sengupta among others.

2. Talaash

Talaash is the story of Inspector Shekhawat and his wife who are shocked when their son dies. While his wife openly deals with her loss, he distracts himself by solving the mysterious death of an actor. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajkummar Rao among others.

3. Drishyam

Drishyam is the story in which a policewoman's son threatens to ruin Vijay's family, he leaves no stone unturned in order to shield his family.

4. Andhadun

Andhadun is the story of Akash, a piano player pretending to be visually-impaired, who unwittingly becomes entangled in several problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Manav Vij and Ashwini Kalsekar among others.

5. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is the story of Byomkesh, a fresh out of college, who agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist. Assisted by Bhuvan's son Ajit, Byomkesh links the case to a larger conspiracy that will unsettle Calcutta. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Menon, Anand Tiwari and Neeraj Kabi among others.

6. Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba is the story of a woman suspected of killing her husband who narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers look for clues to arrest her. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava.

