  'That's called an...', Netizens in awe of Randeep Hooda's drastic transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

'That's called an...', Netizens in awe of Randeep Hooda's drastic transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Netizens are in awe for Randeep Hooda's dedication towards the film. It is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life journey. Along with acting, Hooda has also written and directed the film.

Snigdha Behera New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 16:29 IST
Randeep Hooda
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda

There has been a buzz for a long time about Randeep Hooda's film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Randeep Hooda has brought the story of the great leader who gave India independence, about whom people are less aware. Recently, the actor shared a picture from the set of the film. Seeing the picture, netizens are amazed at his sheer dedication.

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram and shared a picture of his drastic transformation. Fans were amazed and in awe after seeing his appearance. Few even compared him to Dark Knight star Christian Bale. One user wrote, "Wow Randeep bro, proud of you". Another user wrote, "Damn our own Christian Bale". "Nailed it, Christian Bale of Bollywood", wrote the third user.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, in which Savarkar fought for a united India and how he raised his army to liberate India. Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande is playing the role of Yamunabai in the film. For those who don't know Yamunabai was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. Twitter users seemed impressed with Randeep's transformation in the upcoming film. Several social media users wrote that the actor should be praised.

Randeep Hooda's film Swatantra Veer Savarkar will be released in theatres on March 22. This film has been directed by Randeep himself. He is debuting as a director. He is also the producer of the film. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is Ankita Lokhande's third Bollywood film. She marked her film debut through Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, where she played the role of Jhalkaribai. Her second Bollywood film was Baaghi 3, with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. 

